Embattled Jaguars coach Urban Meyer issued an apology Tuesday morning, saying he will mend his ways after a scandalous video surfaced involving him dancing suggestively with a much younger woman who wasn’t his wife.

“I have learned my lesson,” said Meyer. “From now on, when I see an attractive woman 30 years younger than me, I will see if she wants to take the party somewhere private, ideally my house, her house, a hotel, a camper van, or basically anywhere other than a crowded sports bar in the town where I coached for nearly a decade.”

Added Meyer: “Going forward my friends and family can rest assured that I’ll do a much better job at keeping my scandalous behavior under wraps.”