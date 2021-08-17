Cubs owner Tom Ricketts was overjoyed on Monday night upon hearing the news that his team had been selected to the 2022 Field of Dreams game to face the Cincinnati Reds. In a cost-cutting move, Ricketts is expected to bus over the Iowa Cubs, who are located in Des Moines, less than three hours from the famed movie site in Dyersville.



“We’re going to send our best,” said Ricketts. “While most of our current big league roster is comprised of the Iowa Cubs, we’re going to give our real Iowa Cubs an experience of a lifetime. Plus we’ll save a little gas money along the way.”

Ian Happ expressed excitement at the prospect of playing a game in the cornfields next year.



“If it means batting .180 all season and getting sent back to Iowa just to be able to play at the Field of Dreams, I’m totally game,” said Happ. “Hopefully they don’t send me to Single-A or Double-A. I’d hate to miss out on the opportunity to meet Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones and Moonlight Graham. Those dudes are legends.”

To save money, Ricketts said he might actually be the one to drive the bus.

“As everyone knows, we’ve been experiencing financial losses of ‘Biblical proportions,’ so I’m happy to roll my sleeves up and drive our guys to the game,” said Ricketts. “Plus it’ll be nice to get to know some of them before we have to trade them off to contenders like the Yankees, Giants, and Mets in 2025.”

