With surging COVID-19 case numbers lingering over the start of the 2021 NFL season, Yahoo has decided to add vaccine status to its fantasy football player ratings.

“Fantasy football is a big business,” said Yahoo’s Fantasy Sports Creative Director Doug Caldwell. “We felt like in order for our fantasy football players to get the best user experience they’d need to know if the player they’re about to draft is a risk to miss significant playing time because he has ignored the science necessary to help curb the deadliest pandemic in the last century.”