Because Tony LaRussa is an old-school stickler for the unwritten rules of baseball, the White Sox manager sang his team’s praises for their poor performance in the ALDS, in which the Astros routed them 10-1 and eliminated in four games.

“Sure, we got rolled, but we got rolled the right way,” said LaRussa. “No one on our team hit a 3-0 homer, flipped a bat, did a cartwheel in the outfield, or in any way tried to enjoy themselves during this series.”

Added LaRussa: “That, to me, is what losing a playoff series is all about.”