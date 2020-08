Rutgers football coach Greg Schiano made a bold prediction today.

“I guarantee that our football team will not lose a game this entire fall season,” said Schiano. “You can quote me on that.”

Scarlet Knights were winless in the Big 10 last year, but brought on Schiano heading into the 2020 season and he’s promising a loss-free schedule.

“I look at the schedule as of today, and I don’t see one game we’re going to lose,” said Schiano. “I’d even bet my pristine reputation on it.”