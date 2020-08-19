Reds TV announcer Thom Brennaman found himself in hot water when a hot mic picked him up using an anti-gay slur during Wednesday night’s broadcast. Brennaman quickly apologized and was pulled from the rest of the game.

“I can’t begin to stress how very sorry I am for using such a derogatory term during the middle of a broadcast,” said Brennaman. “Normally I reserve things like that for private, away from microphones and live TV broadcasts.”

Brennaman was contrite and said that if he ever got a chance to work again, he would go back to slurring homosexuals and others strictly behind closed doors.

“It’s just one of those things I should really do among friends and behind people’s backs, you know?” said Brennaman. “I sincerely apologize for letting my true feelings out in public.”