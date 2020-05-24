The Los Angeles Angels have reportedly been aggressively furloughing much of their staff according to multiple sources. Like many business owners, Angels’ owner, Arte Moreno feels horrible about it, but there is just nothing he can do.

“I hate that the people who work for this wonderful organization might be having a hard time putting food on the table,” said Moreno. “But we just don’t have another choice. Yes, I am worth about $3.4 billion, but don’t misunderstand, that money just isn’t what it used to be. I am doing everything in my power, trust me.”

Other billionaires have come to Moreno’s defense saying ultimately that it’s just not easy being a billionaire.

“What can I say?” asked Cubs owner Tom Ricketts. “Mo’ money mo’ problems.”