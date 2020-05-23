While many businesses are taking a huge hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, StubHub is still going strong. How is a business that depends on people buying event tickets still thriving despite their being zero events in the world?

“It’s pretty simple,” said StubHub President Sukhinder Singh Cassidy. “We are still charging ungodly fees. We looked at the numbers and decided that because no one is buying tickets, we wouldn’t make any money unless we charged fees anyway. It was a purely economic decision.”

Businesses everywhere are praising StubHub for their innovative solutions during this tough economic time.

“I wish we had thought of that,” said American Airlines President, Robert Isom. “It’s a brilliant strategy.”

StubHub is determined to survive this economic crisis. As Cassidy stated, “we will charge fees from now until the end of time.”