Today’s Wellness Check is with Sarah Lauch, an executive producer at NBC Sports Chicago and the founder of Live Like Roo, a non-profit organization that supports families of pets diagnosed with cancer. Listen here!

Sarah and Brad talk about her career at NBC Sports Chicago (Comcast SportsNet before that), how some of her coworkers didn’t know she was dating someone else in the office until their wedding announcement came out, her unique relationship with Matt Nagy, her long history of saving animals in need, crazy stories rescuing dogs, the background of Live Like Roo, how people can support the rescue community, and much more.

Check out Live Like Roo at livelikeroo.org.