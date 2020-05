During John McDonough’s month away from the team, the Blackhawks somehow qualified for the postseason so the team was left with no choice but to bring back their former president.

“It was one thing to fire John when we had abruptly closed out of another season for no reason without a playoff berth,” said owner Rocky Wirtz. “But now that we’re headed to the postseason, we’ve got to undo the damage we’ve done by letter John go.”