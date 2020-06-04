Drew Brees issued an apology Thursday morning after his comments about disrespecting the flag a day earlier sparked an immediate uproar as acceptance of Colin Kaepernick’s protests from a few seasons ago seemed to be gaining more acceptance than ever.

“I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to the people I offended with my comments yesterday,” said Brees. “I have built a hall of fame career in part because of how I read defenses. I am terrible at reading the room, however.”

Brees said he wasn’t sure if he’ll ever get better at reading the room.

Adding: “I will keep working on improving my room-reading skills for as long as it will take for us all to agree marriage should be between one man and one woman and that Barack Obama was born in Kenya.”