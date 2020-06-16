Calling it “a major victory in efforts to significantly reduce the length of a typical game,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred today said he’s extremely pleased with his efforts. Meanwhile, many fans are asking if Major League Baseball went too far in solving its pace of play issue by threatening to cancel the entire 2020 season?

“I don’t think so,” said MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. “We have made it our goal every offseason to come up with rules to shorten the game to make it more watchable. We didn’t think we’d be able to fix everything overnight, but due to some dumb luck, we’ve accomplished what we have set out to. I think we have already reached a younger audience and everyone is better for it. We no longer have a pace of play issue, and I couldn’t be happier.”

Not everyone in Major League Baseball’s front office is as excited as Manfred.

“I could see it coming back to haunt us,” Special Assistant to the Commissioner Joe Torre said. “I wanted to be in the front office to help oversee the changes Rob was going to make. I think he might have gone too far with this one. I just have this bad feeling that if baseball is never played again, even young kids might lose interest.”