Shortly after Kris Bryant and his wife announced the birth of their first child, the Cubs traded the newborn boy to the Angels in exchange for Mike Trout’s son, whose arrival is due later this year.

”We thank Kris and Jessica for bringing Kyler into the world, but when you have the opportunity to add Mike Trout’s son, you have to take advantage,” said Cubs President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein.

Bryant was naturally upset the Cubs had dealt his newborn, but wasn’t surprised.

“These are the Cubs we’re talking about,” said Bryant. “They went out of their way to deprive me of a year of service time by milking the rules. Why would I expect them not to do something like this?”