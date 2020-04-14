Quarantine hits the one-month mark so it’s time for another Wellness Check. Today’s guest owns and operates Brad’s favorite sandwich shop in Chicago, J.P. Graziano in the West Loop. Listen here!

Jim Graziano represents the fourth generation from his family to run the business, which now is solely a thriving sandwich shop.

Jim and Brad talk about how the quarantine is impacting him, his family, and his business, what prompted his decision to shut down earlier than many other businesses, and then what prompted him to open back up with limited hours of operation, how important family-run businesses are to him, how his approach to business has changed now that we’re under quarantine, how he and his family handled the death of his father 12 years ago, the evolution of the West Loop, whether there’s a rivalry with other family-run sandwich shops in the city, the best compliment he can receive from a customer, how Jim’s mother taught Brad the proper pronunciation of “giardiniera,” the shocking thing he’d sacrifice for the quarantine to come to a quick and responsible end, and much more.

Order online at jpgraziano.com and follow J.P. Graziano at on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.