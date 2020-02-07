Home Search 2020 February 07 Mookie Betts to pursue bowling instead of joining Dodgers

Mookie Betts to pursue bowling instead of joining Dodgers

The Dodgers’ blockbuster trade with the Red Sox for Mookie Betts and David Price has been mixed after Betts announced he would be perusing a new career in bowling.

“I figured I’ll probably never win a ring here, since it’s the Dodgers, so the best way to get some hardware from now on is in the bowling alley,” said Betts. “Plus there are way more true bowling fans out there than true Dodgers fans.”

David Price, on the other hand, has a much better feeling about his new threads after being notoriously known for getting shelled versus other AL East teams.

“The NL West isn’t nearly as good as the AL East,” said Price. “I’m just glad I can throw a slider and it won’t go 500 feet anymore.”

The Dodgers have revamped their star-studded team for 2020, which almost guarantees another disappointing loss in the playoffs.

jameshicks17
Cubs finally go ahead and put Eddie Vedder on the god-damn rosterHeckler Podcast: Rick Telander talks about Jordan, Ditka, riding the rails, getting drafted by the Chiefs, and more
You Might Also Like
 
 
jameshicks17
1 day ago Boston, Breaking!, California, Dodgers, East, Los Angeles, Massachusetts, MLB, Red Sox, West, , , ,
*/