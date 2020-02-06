Cubs finally go ahead and put Eddie Vedder on the god-damn roster





After decades of lobbying, the Cubs finally gave in and allowed Eddie Vedder a spot on their roster this week.

“It’s no secret Eddie wishes he played for us,” said President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein. “He was at our fantasy camp last week and sent us a highlight reel afterward.”

Epstein said the highlight consisted of only a few plays, the most noteworthy being a Bob Howry pitch he blooped to short left.

“Eddie couldn’t believe he made contact against a guy who’s been retired for a decade and he apparently he felt that qualified him for the big league roster,” said Epstein. “So we offered him a contract.”

Added Epstein: “And he’s likely the best addition we’re going to make all season.”