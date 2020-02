We at The Heckler continue our trend of embracing specific types of technology 10 years too late by launching another episode of “Fans in Cool Places Drinking Beer.” This one is with Rick Telander (season 7, episode 5,309). Download the podcast here. It doesn’t suck! Subscribe too while you’re at it.

The audio is taken from a video we shot at V’s Barbershop in Bucktown. Follow them on Facebook. It’s a great place and we’re not just saying that.

Video is here. More on that soon.