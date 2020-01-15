Harbaugh brothers admit to switching coaching jobs six months ago





After being caught by his mother, John Harbaugh admitted in a press conference that he and his brother, Jim, switched places at the beginning of the season.

John said the swap started out as classic sibling razzing on the 4th of July, but soon escalated to, “writing up legal documents, sharing team passwords, and swearing a blood oath.”

The swap helps explain both Michigan’s tough season in the Big Ten and Baltimore’s huge letdown in last weekend’s divisional playoff game against Tennessee.

“Growing up, Jim would be the one to start strong and then flame out, just like the Ravens did this year under his secret coaching,” said their mother. “And John often sputtered from start to finish, just like Michigan did this year.”

When reached for a comment, Jim immediately blamed his younger brother for “ruining everything and need to learn to shut his big mouth.”