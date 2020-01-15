Join The Heckler for Spring Training 2020: Feb. 26 to March 1





For the 15th straight year, a group of die-hard baseball fans will be heading to the Arizona desert for the time of their lives and you should join! We only have a few spots left so put your deposit down here today: https://tinyurl.com/ST2020deposit





















Spring Training 2020 promises to be the best yet.

Package includes:

– Three nights at Days Hotel Mesa Country Club (Thursday, Feb. 27th to Sunday, March 1st)

– Tickets to Thursday,Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s games

– Round trip hotel-stadium transportation

– Kick-ass, super-fun tailgate before and after each game including a DJ, food, beer, soda, snacks and maybe even some Bloody Marys and mimosas.



– ﻿A special edition 2020 sweatband ﻿denoting the number of years you’ve been on the trip.



– $25 gift certificate to TheHecklerStore.com



– Special edition Spring Training 2020 T-shirt

– Transportation to and from Phoenix’s Sky Harbor Hotel (if schedules coincide)

Tentative Itinerary (as of Jan. 15, 2020)

Thursday 2/27

“Say it ain’t so! Goodbye Joe Maddon” Angels game in Tempe

Another Legendary Old Town Scottsdale Heckler Hang Out (more details to come!)



Friday 2/28

Lunch at TBD location

Fun Surprise

Cubs night game at the Padres

Saturday 2/29

“It might be … it could be … it isn’t … ” Harry Caray’s birthday party

Raging Sloan Park pre-game tailgate

Cubs-Brewers game at Sloan

Raging Sloan Park post-game tailgate

Optional trip to Innings Fest

Sunday 3/1

Chill tailgate

Cubs-Mariners game at Sloan

Optional trip to Innings Fest

Please email theheckler@theheckler.com with any questions or to arrange for a cash or check payment. Signing up for this outing indicates you agree to the terms and conditions. If you are part of a larger party, please indicate that at checkout and we’ll do our best to seat you with them. Game tickets will be distributed the day of the event. Any further instructions will be sent to attendees the week of the event via the email address used to register for the purchase.