



New York Giants executives have shown their confidence in new head coach Joe Judge this week after pegging him as the guy who can get the team back to its glory days of 8-8 records. However, not all of the team’s fan base doesn’t share this sentiment.

“After the last few seasons, we definitely needed a new coach,” said Giants fan Sal Marino of East Orange, N.J. “But this guy … he just doesn’t give that win-sometimes energy that we expect from our team.”

Despite the backlash from some fans, the team’s ownership has been steadfast in their support of Coach Judge.

“I recognize the last few years have been disappointing and off-brand for our organization,” said Giants owner John Mara. “When we went out on our search for the new head coach, we knew we needed someone who can rally a group to win those big games sometimes, and we maintain that Joe is that guy.”

While the future of the Giants remains uncertain, the team will certainly be under the microscope this season.

“We’re ready for the challenge,” said the never-doubted Giants QB Daniel Jones. “It’s going to be grind, but all of the guys in this locker are buying into Coach’s program, and his new mantra of ‘Go Halfsies.'”