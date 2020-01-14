Russell Wilson switches to Allstate after loss to Aaron Rodgers





After losing to State Farm spokesperson Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson couldn’t stand to support the insurance company, and proceeded to switch over to Allstate.

“I can’t stand those God-awful, cringe worthy commercials with Aaron anyway, so we went with a company that could actually make decent commercials,” said Wilson post-game.

Wilson acknowledged that if the Seahawks made it to the Super Bowl they would have lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs so he would have had to switch insurance providers eventually anyway.