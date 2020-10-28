Hours after the Dodgers clinched their first World Series title in 32 years, the Commissioner’s Trophy became the first known inanimate object to test positive for COVID-19, likely due to its exposure to Dodgers 3B Justin Turner whose positive test was released in the second inning of Tuesday night’s Game 6.

“We regret to announce that the World Series trophy has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be forced into a three-week quarantine,” said MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred. “Unfortunately the trophy will not be able to participate in any of the Dodgers’ celebrations. Luckily it’s just a piece of metal so I doubt anyone will miss it.”

When asked about Turner’s participation in the same events, Manfred was less decisive.

“Will probably kindly ask him to stay out of a few things here and there and maybe wear a mask or keep his distance if he does participate,” said Manfred. “But if he ultimately decides to put the health and well-being of his teammates and fans at risk, then what can I do about it? It’s not like I run the league or something.”