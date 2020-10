As the Blackhawks part ways with goalie Corey Crawford, the team’s marketing department rushed to compile a tribute video when someone had an idea.

“What if we just release his 2013 Stanley Cup speech?” said marketing associate Gerald Curry. “That was pretty memorable, right?”

So that’s what the team did. The video gave goosebumps to every fan who wished they could go back to that glorious moment in Grant Park more than seven years ago.