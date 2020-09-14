Disbelief is the word that can best describe what Matthew Stafford was feeling in the moments after his Lions blew a huge late lead to Mitch Trubisky and the Bears Sunday afternoon.

“That huge contract I signed a couple years ago seemed like a good idea at the time, but now I’m just stuck on the roster of one of the country’s most inept franchises of all time,” said Stafford. “And I’m in for three more years of this shit. For what?”

Stafford led what appeared to be a successful last-minute comeback drive when rookie RB D’Andre Swift dropped a gimme-level TD pass with 11 seconds left. For Stafford, it was deja vu all over again.

“I give everything I have to this team and how am I repaid?” asked Stafford. “With hundreds of millions of dollars, sure, but this sting of ineptitude really stings man.”