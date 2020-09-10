Former Cubs pitcher and current Marquee Network personality Ryan Dempster has always had a reputation as being a funny, approachable guy. Brad’s experience with him is no different, going back all the way to his playing days with the Cubs from 2006 to 2012. Listen here!

In this episode, he talks about his extremely polarizing Harry Caray impression, the time he beaned A-Rod in 2013 for the Red Sox, if it’s tougher to be “funny” now than it used to be, how he feels players are weathering the ups and downs of this bizarre 2020 season, how Spring Training is now compared to his playing days, Craig Kimbrel’s struggles, and much more.