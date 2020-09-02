Wednesday morning brought about headlines that Kirk Cousins said in a recent podcast when asked about COVID-19: “If I die, I die.” The Vikings QB added, “Of course, I don’t have a medical degree of any kind and of course what I’m saying flies in the face of what the experts have been telling us for months, so if I say something stupid, I say something stupid.”

Cousins was also asked about his team’s playoff chances this season.

“If we don’t make the playoffs, we don’t make the playoffs,” said Cousins. “I mean, what’s it all matter anyway?”