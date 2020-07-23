The moment Cubs fans have been waiting for is reportedly here: The team is set to announce a deal with Comcast to carry its new Marquee Sports Network just in time for Opening Day. There is a catch however.

“As of now, this is a video-only deal,” said Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney. “Comcast wanted a ton for video and audio and we really didn’t have much leverage so we split the difference and they are just going to broadcast the video of games for now.”

Kenney offered up some suggestions for how fans can enjoy the full experience while watching Marquee on Comcast.

“The first thing we suggest is to dust off your nearest radio and listen to the radio broadcast in the background,” said Kenney. “Yeah, it can be a little tough to sync things up just right, but that’s certainly a first-world problem.”

Added Kenney: “Or you can just find a pirated feed on Reddit like everyone under 35 does already.”