In an unusual turn of events in Thursday night’s NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns selected former professional basketball player Sam Bowie.

“I can’t say I am surprised,” former No. 2 overall NBA pick, Bowie said. “I figured the Browns would be watching the Jordan documentary and I had a feeling they might feel connected to Portland. To be honest, I felt bad for Portland then and I feel bad for Cleveland now. But hey, I’m happy to be back in the spotlight again and I’ll give it my best.”

“I came to this organization for a purpose,” first-year Cleveland GM Andrew Berry said. “I was told to continue the great tradition of Cleveland football. I believe I have done that with this selection. ‘The Last Dance’ is awesome and our entire organization felt a connection to the Portland Trailblazers and it became clear after that who our choice would be.”