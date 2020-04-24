Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said star QB Aaron Rodgers shouldn’t be offended by their plan to draft seven quarterbacks this year, which began Thursday night with their first-round pick of Utah State’s Jordan Love.

“The draft is all about improving our team however necessary,” said Gutekunst. “Aaron shouldn’t be offended if we happen to pick nothing but quarterbacks this draft.”

Gutekunst said Rodgers’ should take into account the status of his career as a 36-year-old QB who’s made more than $230 million in salary alone so far.

“Sure, Aaron would have loved it if we picked a big-time receiver, but maybe Aaron needs to focus on the bi picture,” said Gutekunst. “He’s got generational wealth and isn’t getting any younger.”

Added Gutekunst: “And if he’s got a problem with that, I’d be happy to see if Bill Belichick is interested in his services.”