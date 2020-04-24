After listening to Donald Trump’s press conference on Thursday where the President suggested that injecting disinfectant into the body may cure coronavirus, former MLB All-Star and renowned doper Jose Canseco is hoping that taking such injections will get him back into baseball-ready shape.

“I’ve been thinking about a comeback for several years now,” said Canseco. “I just needed that extra edge and now I believe I’ve found it with this brilliant disinfectant injection idea.”

If it works for the 55-year old Canseco, he hopes to spread the fountain of youth to other former MLBers with aspirations of returning to the game.

“There are bathroom stalls at big league ballparks across the country with my name on them,” said Canseco. “McGwire, Bonds, Sosa, Palmeiro … we’re going to party like it’s 1999 all over again.”