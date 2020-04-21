The stay at home order imposed on many Americans comes easier to some than to others.

“Truth be told I know we have it easier than most,” said long-time Cardinals fan, Sid Aspring. “A lot of people have their whole lives turned upside down, but not here. We got it good here that is for sure.”

“I am jealous,” said Chicago native, Jeff Vanderhose. “This is hard for people in Chicago. We miss going out to bars, restaurants, games, comedy shows, you name it. I would give anything to not know what that is like and just have this global crisis be a small blip on my daily routine. I guess this is the price you pay.”

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson only added that the people just “need to keep doing what they do by taking advantage of all the stuff there isn’t to do here.”

