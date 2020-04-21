The CDC is getting in on the Michael Jordan hysteria prompted by “The Last Dance,” changing the name of the virus currently gripping the country to COVID-23.

“It seems like the entire world is swept up into Michael Jordan fever,” said CDC spokesperson Claire Underwood. “That is, of course, if they don’t have a COVID-19 fever, so we figured we’d merge the two global phenomena to pay homage to His Airness.”

Underwood said the CDC considered remaining the flu after Jordan in honor of his infamous 1997 Flu Game and then naming COVID-19 after Scottie Pippen as COVID-33 but that didn’t feel right.

“COVID-19 is really where it’s at right now so we had to give that to Michael,” said Underwood. “We are also considering commemorating Jerry Krause’s legacy by naming head lice after him.”