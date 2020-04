Rob Gronkowski requested a trade to Tampa Bay on Tuesday not because his former QB Tom Brady is currently there but because he appears to believes the Buccaneers are actually pirates.

“Tally ho motherfuckers!” said Gronkowski via Zoom while wearing a pirate hat. “I’ve always wanted to be a real-life pirate.”

Gronkowski added that he couldn’t wait to “score some booty” and “make some idiots walk the plank” while doing a Captain Morgan pose.