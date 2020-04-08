Miggy is heading back to Florida. After 13 seasons together, Detroit has traded first baseman Miguel Cabrera to Big Cat Rescue in exchange for a cute tiger cub named Rocky. Big Cat Rescue owner, Carole Baskins, took to YouTube to announce the new addition.

“Hey cool cats and kittens, we’ve got a surprise for you. The oldest living tiger is coming to live with us at Big Cat Rescue,” Baskins states in the video. “Miggy will live out the rest of his days with his tiger brothers and sisters here.”

Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire had concerns going into trade talks.

“We weren’t sure Big Cat Rescue was right for Miggy. We wanted to be sure he would be taken care of in his old age,” Gardenhire said. “We also caught wind of some rumors about Carole from a guy named Joe Exotic, but Carole put those worries to bed with her cute tiger cub and a nice stack of cash.”

Gardenhire hopes that Rocky can step in a fill a role in Detroit’s lackluster batting order.

Tiger enthusiast and Carole Baskins expert, Joe Exotic could not be reached for comment on this blockbuster trade.