Jimmy Garoppolo hopes Super Bowl berth will help him finally do well with women





Jimmy Garoppolo might be a starting QB in the NFL, but he says it’s never been enough to help him with the opposite sex. He’s hoping the 49ers’ Super Bowl berth will change all that.

“I don’t know what it is, but ladies never seem interested in me,” said Garoppolo, whose looks can best be described as “average at best.” “Hopefully going to the Super Bowl will finally improve my status.”

Garoppolo said that if San Francisco wins the Super Bowl he might even be able to get a second date for the first time in his life.