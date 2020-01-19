Cowboys interested in Odell Beckham after warrant issued for his arrest





After a warrant for Odell Beckham’s arrest was issued for battery on an officer in the locker room after the National Championship, the Cowboys have expressed interest in the Browns’ star receiver.

Beckham allegedly slapped the security officer on the butt and then proceeded to mock him as he danced and chanted while celebrating LSU’s big win. The warrant was canceled over the weekend, but no one is denying the incident occurred.

Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones reportedly is telling those close to him he loves Beckham’s character and that he hasn’t seen a mix of bad attitude, ill temper and talent since Greg Hardy, which worked out really well for everyone.