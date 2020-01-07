Home Search 2020 January 07 Cowboys name McCarthy the next coach Jerry Jones will micromanage to death and eventually fire

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced Monday that he hired Mike McCarthy as the team’s new coach he would exhaustively micromanage until firing after a few seasons.

“We’re very excited to have Mike lead us into the next decade,” said Jones. “It will be a decade in which I meddle in his business nonstop and then fire him in January 2024 after our fourth-straight mediocre season where we fail to make the playoffs despite planning in a very weak division.”

Jones elaborated on his micromanagement plans.

“I haven’t ruled anything out,” said Jones. “I’m sure I’ll do my usual post-game interview after every loss where I openly question play-calling and other on-the-field decisions. I’ll probably also call in mandatory play selections mid-game, force draft picks and free-agent signings that don’t match the coach’s system, and much, much more.”

Added Jones: “It’ll really be something and I can’t wait for it.”

