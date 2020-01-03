Browns announce bold plan to hire a good coach this time around





Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam addressed the media earlier this week and unveiled what he called “a bold plan” that centers around hiring a good coach this time around.

“We’ve had eight coaches going back to 2008,” said Haslam. “Sure, some of them seemed good, but were they actually good? Doesn’t seem like it since we haven’t had one winning season during that time.”

Browns are 21-75-1 since Haslam bought the team in 2012. He denies that his ownership of the team is a key reason for its lack of success.

“We’ve always been terrible!” said Haslam. “But not anymore: This time we’re boldly hiring a good coach.”