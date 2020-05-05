Jake Beckers loves America, baseball, hotdogs and not much else.

“I love baseball,” said Beckers as he chomped on another hotdog. “I love baseball almost as much as I love America.”

When asked if he will be watching the South Korean Baseball Organization which begins Tuesday, he did not have the response you’d think from such a die-hard baseball fan.

“Baseball is only played in America,” said Beckers. “Everyone knows that. You think you can go to Alaska and find a hotdog? Nope only in America. Baseball in Korea? Nope, only in America. It’s like this, can you get a taco anywhere but Mexico? Nope, only in Mexico. I wish they would play baseball in Korea, I would love to watch it. I love baseball, but we can’t play it right now and baseball is only played in America. End of story.”

