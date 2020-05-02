Redskins QB Alex Smith has finally decided to call it quits on a comeback attempt and is donating his shattered right leg to Body Worlds for them to add to their collection.

“It wasn’t until ESPN took my story to the public did I decide how crazy it was for me to think I could come back from 17 surgeries and a harrowing fight with a flesh-eating virus,” said Smith. “Instead, Body Worlds can use my Frankenleg for educational purposes.”

Added Smith: “The one thing I want the world to know is that if you’re a quarterback, it’s potentially hazardous to your career and life to get steamrolled by a guy like J.J. Watt. What was I thinking?”