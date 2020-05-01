Fans and analysts love comparing players and teams from different eras, but Stephen A. Smith took these comparisons to a whole new level.

“I really believe that if Jordan was able to thrive when people could hand-check, then there is no stopping him in today’s world when they call all this ticky-tac stuff,” ESPN’s Smith said. “I not only think MJ would destroy today’s NBA, but he would dominate the NHL as well. People who saw Jordan play know I’m right. Because Jordan wasn’t just a phenomenal athlete, he was an unrivaled competitor and in Game 1 against the 2015 Blackhawks he would just snatch their hearts out.”

Jordan was not available for comment on this story as he was still in Las Vegas looking for Dennis Rodman.

