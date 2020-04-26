With COVID-19 still wreaking havoc on the world, some have suggested ingesting Lysol as the solution, and others, like UFC star Conor McGregor, have challenged the virus to a bout in the octagon.

“Give me one round with that dirty motherfucker,” McGregor said referring to the virus. “One round, that’s all I need. That piece of shit will truly wish it had never been fucking born. And afterwards people can crown me the king of the fucking world.”

“We will do whatever we can to make the fight happen,” UFC President Dana White said. “Conor wants the fight, we want the fight. We need coronavirus to just show up and we’ll have the most highly anticipated fight in history. We are all in.”

COVID-19 did not respond for comment though even its agent said people probably shouldn’t be injecting disinfectant.