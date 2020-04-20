Episodes 1 and 2 of “The Last Dance” premiered Sunday night, and while most watched both episodes and wanted more, some people couldn’t handle all the television.

“Sometimes you just have to pace yourself,” LeBron James said. “The first episode was great, no doubt about it, but two episodes in one night!? I gotta take care of myself better than that. I’m not 21 anymore.”

LeBron wasn’t the only one who couldn’t handle more than one episode.

“I just needed the rest after that first episode,” said fellow star Kawhi Leonard. “It was fun to watch. But they call me The Claw, not The TV Watching Machine,” he said with a smile.

Most fans were clamouring for more, but for many NBA stars, load management proves to be too valuable.

Episodes 3 and 4 will air on ESPN next Sunday. LeBron said he expects to complete them by mid-May.

