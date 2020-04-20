Brad checks in with esteemed Ald. Ed Bus of Chicago’s 53rd Ward. Listen here! Also available as a video.

Among the topics discussed: How Ed and his family are sheltering in place, how Ed’s various essential business ventures (Ed Bus Sausages, Ed Bus Truck & Tow, Ed Bus Tuckpointing, and the Ed Bus Chop House) are holding up, what his wife Dorse Carson Pirie Scott Bus is doing during the quarantine, some of Ed’s favorite Steven Seagal movies, how protesters would be handled if they showed up at City Hall, why Ed thinks basketball isn’t a sport, what the Ed Bus Tumblers are up to these days), and much more.