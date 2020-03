Major League Baseball has been shut down more than two weeks and the regular season’s start is completely up in the air, but that fact is lost on Renee Floyd of Ravenswood.

“I swore that if the Cubs couldn’t get their stupid new network on Xfinity that I’d not watch or listen to a game all season,” said Floyd. “I hope the team is playing well but until I can watch games on TV, screw ’em.”