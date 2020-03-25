The quarantine continues! Brad caught up with Joe Johnson at Obvious Shirt’s palatial global headquarters. Listen here!

It was a fun and wide-ranging wellness check, discussing things like the charitable endeavors Obvious Shirts supports, how Joe plans to spend what should have been Cubs Opening Day, which past and current players he’s met who have impressed him most, what a struggle it is having friends who are fans of the St. Louis Cardinals, the time he out-rebounded former Chicago Bull Rusty LaRue and made a crisp bounce pass to Michael Jordan for his first and only NBA assist, how his life’s biggest regret does NOT involve Dennis Rodman, what he’s learned from the quarantine, the one thing he’d give up to have baseball back (hint: It’s not a testicle), and which of his “mid-major” pizza places in the city are his favorite.

Check out Obvious Shirts.