Dr. Anthony Fauci didn’t mince words when he, along with President Trump, addressed the nation on Tuesday afternoon.

“It is imperative that we as a nation do three vital things during this difficult time,” Fauci said. “The first is that we absolutely must take social distancing as seriously as possible to stop the spread of this virus. The second is we must understand that the sacrifices we make now will pay a thousand fold months from now. And the third is that under no circumstance should we as a nation forget that the Houston Astros cheated.”

After the briefings, Jose Altuve was unavailable for comment as he was on his balcony banging trash cans to entertain his neighbors.