The quarantine drags on but one bright spot has been the number of people posting trick shot videos to social media. Our Undisputed Quarantine Trick Shot Champion Ryan Walter joined us for a wellness check to discuss the creative process behind his shots. Listen here!

Ryan also talked about how his downstairs neighbors feel about the whole thing, how his longest shot took seven hours to successfully complete, that he’s running out of wardrobe options, and how House of Highlights shared one of his trick shots but he didn’t get much credit.



We also talk about the two times Brad and Ryan have met, one involving an SNL alum and the other a crazy beer run story. And there’s bonus footage with Ryan talking about his career as a kid music rocker and how Brad thinks Ryan should incorporate a banjo into an upcoming trick shot. His music is really good! Check him out on Instagram and SoundCloud.