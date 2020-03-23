Another day of quarantine is in the books and Kyle Farnsworth was kind enough to join us for a wellness check. Listen here!

Back in the day, Kyle was a prime target for The Heckler due to his hard-throwing, hard-partying ways.

We talk about that (including speculation as to whether his jersey is still on the wall at Tai’s Til 4), how he now looks back at getting traded out of Chicago after the 2004 season, some behind-the-scenes stories about the 2003 Cubs, what went wrong with the 2004 club, what he’s doing now (including playing semipro football where he’s had several major injuries), what it was like to pitch in the Mexican League compared to how it was for Kenny Powers, and we of course talk about the time he beat the ever-loving shit out of Paul Wilson.

Follow Kyle’s gym Farnsworth Peak Performance on Facebook.