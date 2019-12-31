Bears fire offensive coordinator for all those terrible plays he let Nagy call





The Bears today fired four coaches, including offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich. GM Ryan Pace blamed Helfrich for head coach Matt Nagy’s often-questionable play-calling throughout the season.

“We’ve got to have an offensive coordinator who can take the blame when Matt’s out there calling plays that don’t make sense,” said Pace. “Mark has reached the capacity of the blame we can put on him so it’s time for him to go.”

Pace said the team has a clear criteria when considering the next offensive coordinator they’ll hire.

“The first question we’ll ask ourselves is ‘Can firing this person at the end of next season help Matt and me save our jobs for another year or two?’” said Pace. “If the answer is yes, then that’s our guy.”